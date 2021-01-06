  • MORE MARKET STATS

Warburg Pincus invests $100 million in boAt

By: |
January 6, 2021 11:20 AM

The funding will also help build on boAt's efforts to create and support a manufacturing ecosystem under the Make-in-India initiative, a statement said.

investment, investment in boatThe funding will also help build on boAt's efforts to create and support a manufacturing ecosystem under the Make-in-India initiative, a statement said. (Representational image)

Consumer tech products brand boAt on Wednesday said it has raised USD 100 million (about Rs 731.6 crore) in funding from an affiliate of Warburg Pincus, a global private equity firm.

While boAt did not disclose the valuation at which the funds were raised, it said the fresh capital will enable it to further fortify its leading market position and widen its Research and development (R&D) capabilities and product portfolio.

Related News

The funding will also help build on boAt’s efforts to create and support a manufacturing ecosystem under the Make-in-India initiative, a statement said.

The product portfolio of boAt includes headphones, earphones, smartwatches, speakers, travel chargers and premium cables. Launched in 2016, boAt currently has approximately 150 employees on its team across its offices in Delhi and Mumbai. In 2018, it had announced raising Rs 6 crore in funding from Fireside Ventures.

The consumer tech products firm continues to achieve rapid revenue growth (more than 100 per cent over the past several years) and exhibits a strong profitability profile, the statement said.

In addition to solidifying its position in the Indian market as a leading player, boAt has also emerged as the 5th largest wearable brand globally, the company said citing IDC data.

“This (funding) is a vote of confidence for our business model and growth prospects? The investment has come at the right time as we make efforts to ramp up our manufacturing and global supply chain,” boAt co-founder Aman Gupta said.

According to boAt co-founder Sameer Mehta, going forward, with the government’s support, the company will focus on building capabilities in domestic R&D and undertake vertical integration across both the hearable and wearable space to establish India as a global supplier.

Avendus Capital acted as the exclusive financial advisor to boAt and its shareholders on the transaction.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Warburg Pincus invests $100 million in boAt
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1India home to 21 unicorns valued at $73.2 billion: says Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu
2Trump orders ban on transactions with eight more Chinese apps
3Believe spurt in housing demand not pent-up,says HDFC chairman Deepak Parekh