War and business at the same time? Not possible – Hotel association bans Chinese citizens

The Delhi Hotel & Restaurant Owners Association (DHROA) that manages nearly 75,000 hotel rooms has henceforth decided to stop accommodating Chinese nationals while also extending the ban to the use of Chinese goods and products within the premises of its partner hotels. “War and business cannot be done at the same time,” Sandeep Khandelwal, president, DHROA, told FE. Khandelwal said nearly 90% of Chinese citizens visit India for business purposes which translates into economic opportunities for them.

DHROA, which primarily has budget hotels, guest houses and a handful of three and four star hotels under its aegis, said it will engage in talks with star hotels in Delhi and “impress upon them to join this movement”. Besides, the industry body will also contact other state hotel associations and urge them to take a similar stand.

The Federation of Hotel & Restaurant Association (FHRAI) of India, however, told FE that they have not yet decided to take such a stand.

The CAIT, while welcoming the decision of DHROA, said, “it is quite evident that people from all walks of life are willing to join the campaign of CAIT” and it will rope in other segments like the farming community, hawkers, transporters and self-entrepreneurs, among others, to join the movement.