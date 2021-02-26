Walmart Vriddhi to help MSMEs grow in Uttar Pradesh

Walmart said Uttar Pradesh-based businesses can join the Vriddhi training programme to pursue opportunities to sell on Flipkart’s online consumer marketplace and through the nationwide Flipkart wholesale ecosystem.

Global retailer Walmart on Thursday expanded its MSME-focused Vriddhi e-institute to Uttar Pradesh, starting with Agra.

The platform will provide small businesses access to skills and competencies to grow in a post-pandemic environment through online and offline channels such as Flipkart’s marketplace and Walmart’s international supply chain.

The platform aims to empower 50,000 MSMEs across the country by providing them with specific training to leverage modern commerce.

Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister for MSME, investment & export Sidharth Nath Singh said UP has around 90 lakh MSMEs, the highest in the country. The platform aims to reach 50,000 MSMEs to join global and local supply chains over the next five years, and I’m sure MSMEs from Uttar Pradesh itself will contribute greatly to this goal.”

He said that the programme will not only boost the make-in-India effort, but will also provide further impetus to UP’s flagship ODOP (One District One Product) programme.

“This is a great opportunity for Agra’s MSMEs to take advantage of this programme and expand their markets in India and abroad. Our idea is to make Walmart the forward linkage for our ODOP and other products. This will give our artisans a global marketing platform,” he said, adding that the state government’s target is to achieve a sale target of $1 billion in next five years through the platform.

Walmart said Uttar Pradesh-based businesses can join the Vriddhi training programme to pursue opportunities to sell on Flipkart’s online consumer marketplace and through the nationwide Flipkart wholesale ecosystem. “As Walmart triples its exports from India to $10 billion annually by 2027, businesses with export ambitions can learn how to qualify as a Walmart Global Sourcing supplier, taking “make-in-India” products to the world,” the statement said.

“Walmart and Flipkart are helping artisans and entrepreneurs augment their Indian ingenuity with merchandising and logistics expertise and access to e-commerce customers across India and abroad. Growing MSME businesses creates employment opportunities in local communities and puts them at the heart of make-in-India and digital India programmes,” Leigh Hopkins, executive vice- president, International Strategy, Development and Asia Region, Walmart International, said.

The first Vriddhi e-Institute, opened in Haryana in October 2020 and serves MSMEs from the Panipat-Sonipat-Kundli region.