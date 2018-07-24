Walmart India to open 50 Best Price stores in five years

Walmart India, the wholly owned subsidiary of Walmart Inc, plans to open 50 Best Price stores across the country over the next four-five years, of which 15 would be in Uttar Pradesh. (Reuters)

Walmart India, the wholly owned subsidiary of Walmart Inc, plans to open 50 Best Price stores across the country over the next four-five years, of which 15 would be in Uttar Pradesh. Speaking to the media after launching its first business-to-business (B2B) fulfilment centre (FC) in Lucknow and the second in the country after Mumbai, company president and CEO Krish Iyer said: “India is a key growth market for

Walmart.”

The fulfilment centre in Lucknow will speed up the company’s operations and directly cater to the business needs of under-served small businesses such as kirana stores, resellers, offices & institutions (O&I) and hotels, restaurants and caterers through e-commerce and other channels with the objective of enabling small businesses to prosper.

The company already owns and operates 21 Best Price stores in India. Along with opening Best Price stores, it is also planning to expand its footprint on the fulfilment centre front. “We will open one more such fulfilment centre in Hyderabad by the end of the year and study it before expanding them to other parts of the country,” Iyer said.

“The Lucknow centre will significantly contribute to the local and state’s economy by creating an estimated 1,500 direct and indirect jobs in each store and will significantly boost the small and regional supplier ecosystem as it will source merchandise from local suppliers to fulfil the needs of its members in the area,” Iyer added.

The combination of FCs and Best Price stores will help Walmart reach a larger number of customers across the country. It already has a million active members and is seeing a healthy growth in numbers.