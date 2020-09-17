Walmart Foundation to the aid of Indian women farmers; to give $4.5 million boost amid pandemic

With the new grant, the foundation will help non-profit organisations Tanager and PRADAN to further ramp up their efforts to help farmers earn more from improved output and fair market access.

Walmart Foundation has announced two new grants to help smallholder Indian farmers as a part of its commitment made back in September 2018 to invest $25 million in five years. With the new grant, the foundation will help non-profit organisations Tanager and PRADAN to further ramp up their efforts to help farmers earn more from improved output and fair market access. The efforts will be largely focused on helping women farmers, Walmart Foundation said in a statement on Thursday. The new funding totals $4.5 million and the foundation has so far spent $15 million with eight non-government organizations (NGOs) in India and said that it recognises the importance of smallholder farmers to India’s pandemic recovery.

“We at the Walmart Foundation and our grantee partners are focused on supporting farmers to increase their resilience and sustainability for a better future,” Kathleen McLaughlin, president of Walmart Foundation and executive vice president and chief sustainability officer of Walmart Inc., said, adding that the COVID-19 pandemic has increased pressure on India’s farmers, especially women farmers who shoulder extra responsibilities in the household. Due to the pandemic, farmers have been witnessing an income decline overnight.

Under the latest round of grants, international non-profit organization Tanager will receive more than $2.6 million. It will help farmers in Andhra Pradesh. On the other hand, Delhi-based non-profit Professional Assistance for Development Action (PRADAN) will get $1.9 million.

Aimed at improving farmer livelihoods, the new funding will allow both grantees to increase opportunities for women farmers via farmer producer organizations (FPOs). With the investments so far, the Walmart Foundation has helped in supporting programs designed to impact more than 140,000 farmers, including nearly 80,000 women farmers, to date.

Meanwhile, farmers can also benefit from technology which can help them increase productivity. “There is huge potential for innovative technology solutions to help farmers in India improve productivity and yield, access valuable market information and succeed as part of a more efficient and transparent supply chain,” Kalyan Krishnamurthy, Flipkart Group chief executive officer and a member of the Walmart Foundation Board of Directors, said, adding that FPOs are crucial to the foundation’s strategy for empowering farmers and bringing them into the digital era.