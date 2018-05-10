Walmart-Flipkart $16 billion deal: A 16-point fact sheet on how both companies entered India in 2007

In 2010, Flipkart pioneers ‘Cash on Delivery’ in India, changing the way India shops online. (Image: Reuters)

The following are the highlights of the Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart, in which US-based Walmart has bought 77 per cent stake for USD 16 billion:

Sachin Bansal and Binny Bansal (not related) set up Flipkart in 2007 in Bengaluru. The duo met in 2005 at IIT-Delhi and had also worked at Amazon. Flipkart started as an online books selling platform. The first book sells on Flipkart’s platform – John Wood’s ‘Leaving Microsoft to Change the World’. Flipkart registered 20 shipments in the year of its debut. Flipkart hires its first full-time employee, Ambur Iyyappa. In October 2009, Accel Partners comes on board as an investor pumping in USD 1 million. Just months later, US hedge fund Tiger Global joins Accel to invest USD 10 million. Flipkart has raised USD 1.4 billion from Tencent, eBay and Microsoft, while SoftBank Vision Fund added USD 2.5 billion to its kitty last year. Flipkart registers in Singapore in 2011. In 2010, Flipkart pioneers ‘Cash on Delivery’ in India, changing the way India shops online. Flipkart has acquired companies like WeRead, Letsbuy, FX Mart, fashion e-tail player Myntra and UPI-based payments startup PhonePe. It also bought majority stake in companies like Jeeves and ngpay. 2017 turns out to be a watershed year for Flipkart as company crosses the 100 million registered users mark. Today, it has over one lakh registered sellers and 21 warehouses. The company undergoes management rejig. Former Tiger Global executive Kalyan Krishnamurthy comes in as Flipkart CEO. Co-founder Binny Bansal is made Group CEO, while Sachin Bansal continues as Chairman. Flipkart offers to buy Snapdeal but the deal fails to fructify after the smaller rival decides to chart an independent course. Flipkart buys back shares worth USD 350 million from investors as a precursor to the mega-deal with Walmart.

