Walmart announces MoU with MP government to train and support MSMEs

Walmart and its subsidiary Flipkart on Tuesday announced they will sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Madhya Pradesh government to create an ecosystem of capacity building for MSMEs in the state. Under the partnership with Department of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) of the MP government, Walmart and Flipkart will help MSMEs digitize their businesses and enable them to sell products across India through online retail, said a joint statement. They will also have an opportunity to unlock their export potential and become part of Walmart’s global supply chain, it added. The initiative comes under Walmart Vriddhi Supplier Development Programme.

Launched in 2019, Walmart Vriddhi aims to train 50,000 Indian MSMEs with the business skills necessary to succeed as suppliers to Walmart, sellers on Flipkart, and other domestic and global marketplace platforms.

Commenting on the developmen, Madhya Pradesh Minister for MSME Om Prakash Sakhlecha said:”At this point, it is crucial for small businesses to scale up and use modern technology for their business growth. We…shall provide our guidance and support required to allow MSMEs to achieve greater success through the programme.” Walmart International Partnership Services Vice President Nidhi Munjal said:”We look forward to partnering with the Government of Madhya Pradesh and supporting their efforts to build a robust MSME ecosystem, by providing opportunities to access online and offline markets in India and globally through local training and support.

Under the Walmart Vriddhi Programme, Walmart and Flipkart have partnered with several states across the country, including Haryana and Tamil Nadu.