Wal-Mart looks to China for new US marketing chief

Wal-Mart is turning to its marketing chief in China to shape advertising in the US. (AP)

The world’s largest retailer named Tony Roberts as chief marketing officer for the U.S. Friday. He will report to Greg Foran, president and CEO of Wal-Mart’s U.S. division starting in mid-January. Tony, a 10-year-veteran at the company, has been the head of marketing and social media in China for two years.

Roberts succeeds long-time marketing chief Stephen Quinn, who retires next month.

Wal-Mart, in a shift, is focusing on higher-income shoppers where it sees more growth. It hired former Target marketing executive Michael Francis as consultant last week.