Wagon industry: Producers witnessing revival of fortunes

Over the current quarter, the Indian Railways (IR) has awarded 12,795 wagons as part of the 21,758 wagon tender it had floated a couple of quarters ago. Our interaction with industry participants indicates that competition for the tender has been high. The award has come as a major relief for wagon manufacturers battling low capacity utilisation and, consequently, profitability issues. Titagarh Wagons has won 5,058 wagons worth Rs 15.6 bn, significantly improving its revenue visibility. We believe pick-up in private sector ordering (already visible) and commencement of the Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC), which will need 45,000- plus wagons in the first five years of operations, will provide much needed succour to wagon manufacturers.

Indian Railways wagon tender award provides succour

The wagon industry has been battling capacity utilisation issues for the past few quarters in the absence of sufficient wagon orders from the Indian Railways (last major award was in December, 2017. Hence, IR’s 12,795 wagon award—Titagarh Wagons (TWL), Jupiter Wagons and Modern Industries major winners—has provided much-needed succour. Our interactions with industry players indicate that competitive intensity has been high; adjusted for higher commodity prices and change in material to be used (stainless steel versus MS steel), wagon prices are comparable or lower than the previous tender. Nevertheless, better capacity utilisation can still translate into margin improvement for winners.

Lack of clarity regarding award of balance quantity

With the overall tender being of 21,758 wagons (on reverse auction basis), 9,000 wagons are yet to be awarded by IR. According to industry participants, IR perceives prices quoted by manufacturers to be high. There is lack of clarity on whether these wagons will be awarded post negotiations between IR and producers or whether a new tender will be called later.

Wagon industry’s fortunes reviving

As highlighted in our sector report, the wagon industry has struggled with dwindling IR ordering and high competition over the past few years. However, with private sector ordering perking up over the past year, we believe the worst is behind it. In addition, the upcoming DFC (800-km section expected to be opened soon) is likely to result in quantum jump in wagon demand. Our interactions with IR officials highlighted that there will be a requirement of 45,000-plus wagons for DFC in first 5 years of operations (compared to average IR ordering of ~10,500-11,000 wagons over past five years). We believe Texmaco Rail (‘BUY’) and TWL (‘BUY’) will benefit from the uptick in wagon ordering.