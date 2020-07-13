Wadhwani Foundation’s Sahayata initiative to assist SMEs, health workers

The Sahayata Initiative consists of three parts: Sahayata Business Stability, Sahayata Covid-19 Skilling and Sahayata Public Health Innovation. (website image)

The Wadhwani Foundation has announced the Sahayata Initiative to help distressed small and medium enterprises (SMEs) affected by the economic crisis, and public health workers improve Covid-19 knowledge and skills.

It has committed Rs 200 crore and is building an ecosystem of partners, including government ministries and agencies, banks, and consulting firms, to help operationalise this initiative. The Sahayata Initiative consists of three parts: Sahayata Business Stability, Sahayata Covid-19 Skilling and Sahayata Public Health Innovation. The foundation said it built all three Sahayata programmes over the last 90 days, and deployment will begin in August.

The foundation aims to support 10,000 SMEs with business survival, stability and growth consulting to help save or create up to 1 lakh jobs. It will also help skill 5-10 lakh Asha, Anganwadi, nurses’ aides and home-health workers in Covid-19 patient care, using digital platforms. For about 50 start-ups and early-stage companies, it will provide innovation grants to help accelerate innovation in public health technology in India.

The Wadhwani Foundation is a non-profit serving India and other developing countries with the mission of accelerating job creation through initiatives in entrepreneurship, SME growth and skilling.