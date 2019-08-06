WABCO India plans production cut due to weak demand

WABCO India, a leading auto components manufacturer with a major focus on CVs, has joined other automotive OEMs in declaring production holidays across its plants in view of the weak demand.

The company, in a communication to the stock exchanges, said that its Ambattur plant in Chennai will work for four days a week from August 2 to September 30 with Fridays being considered as leave.

WABCO has decided to shut production at its Pant Nagar plant in Uttarkhand from August 14 to August 21. This follows the earlier shut down of the same plant for around 10 days from July 13 to July 23.

Its another plant near Chennai at Mahindra World City will be shut from August 12 to August 17 and its Lucknow plant will be shut for 3 days in August based on the customer schedule. It had closed down the Lucknow plant for 3 days earlier in July.

The company, similarly, will shut its plant in Jamshedpur for three days in August based on the customer schedule. The company had closed down this plant for seven days in July.

It may be noted that due to weak sentiment and poor offtake due to overall slowdown across the industry, there have been reports that both manufacturing and parts OEMs have been announcing closure of their production plants for some days.

Recently, Bosch had announced production holidays across its plants in India, including in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. Earlier, leaders like Ashok Leyland, Tata Motors announced closure of certain plants for a few days.

It may be recalled that in March, WABCO Holdings, the parent company of the WABCO India, had announced that it entered into a definitive merger agreement with ZF Friedrichshafen AG, a privately held global leader in driveline and chassis technologies.

Under the agreement, ZF will acquire all outstanding shares of WABCO Holdings in an all-cash transaction for an equity value of over $7 billion. The said transaction will result in the indirect acquisition by ZF of WABCO Asia, an indirect subsidiary of WABCO Holdings, US that holds 75% of the voting share capital of WABCO India.