Wabag secures $100-million order in UAE

With a workforce of over 1,600 it has companies and offices in more than 20 countries.

Chennai-headquartered pure-play water technology company VA Tech Wabag has secured an order worth about $100 million for engineering and procurement activities for the Hassyan sea water reverse osmosis plant in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The order was secured from Green EPC, a Utico FZC subsidiary, the prime EPC contractor for the project.

Utico FZC is building the desalination plant and will operate it over a period of 35 years under the independent water producer model, wherein the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority will off-take 100% of the water. The plant is planned to be commissioned in phases by March 2024.

The project is in line with Dubai’s Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and aims at using solar power to supplement the power requirement of the plant during day time.

Deep Raj Saxena, CEO, Middle East & Africa cluster, VA Tech Wabag, said, “This is a significant breakthrough for Wabag in the UAE, enabling us to showcase our technical capabilities and innovative solutions to ensure timely completion of this prestigious, challenging and fast-track desalination project of national importance with team Utico and Green EPC. With our first order in UAE, we have further consolidated our presence in the middle east region in line with our long-term vision.”

Since 1995, Wabag has completed over 900 water and wastewater plants worldwide. With a workforce of over 1,600 it has companies and offices in more than 20 countries.