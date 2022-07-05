Wabag bags Rs 430-crore order from RIL for Jamnagar plant project

VA Tech Wabag, a Chennai-based pure play water technology company, has secured a Rs 430-crore order from Reliance Industries (RIL) for a 53-MLD desalination plant at Jamnagar, Gujarat.

The EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) scope of work under the RIL order includes design, engineering, procurement, supply, construction, erection, pre-commissioning, commissioning and performance guarantee test run of the sea water reverse osmosis (SWRO) plant, slated to be built on the premises of RIL’s world-class refinery in Jamnagar.

Wabag has already executed a 24-MLD SWRO plant within the same premises.

The plant, scheduled to be completed over a 21-month period, will employ state-of-the-art pre-treatment in the form of lamella clarification, filtration and ultrafiltration followed by reverse osmosis technologies to convert seawater into processed water.

S Natrajan, head, sales & marketing, India cluster, Wabag, said, “RIL has been a key account of Wabag for over two decades…This order, which was won against international competition, is yet another significant milestone in Wabag’s journey…”

Wabag recently resumed work at the Amur Gas Chemical Complex LLC (AGCC) in Russia with full resources to meet the project timelines.