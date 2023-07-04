Waaree Renewable Technologies commissioned 122.5 MWp solar power projects, to provide electricity to 2,78,000 homes

Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd (WRTL), a subsidiary of Waaree Energies Ltd, has announced that it has commissioned 87.5MW/ 122.5 MWp out of 150 MW/ 210 MWp EPC solar power project for UPC Renewable Energy Pvt Ltd’s subsidiary Masaya Solar Energy Pvt Ltd in the Khandwa district of Madhya Pradesh. The solar power project is spread across 651 acres of undulated land terrain and is expected to generate 349 MU annually, and reduce CO2 emissions by 3,73,422 metric tons.

“This solar power project is expected to produce 349 MU annually, and will reduce CO2 emissions by 3,73,422 metric tons. Once connected to the grid, the project will fulfil the annual electricity requirements of nearly 278,000 homes in a clean and sustainable manner,” said Alok Nigam, Country Head, UPC Renewable Energy Pvt Ltd.

A total of 5,08,072 SPV modules, ranging from 335 Wp Polycrystalline to 540 Wp Monocrystalline, with an inverter capacity of 3.125 MW were installed. The PPA (solar power purchase agreement) for the project has been made with the Solar Energy Corporation of India for a period of 25 years, the company said in a release.

Speaking about WRTL’s involvement in the project, Viren Doshi, Director, Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd, said, “This project with UPC Renewables is our first with ISTS connectivity. In addition to providing EPC solutions, we will also carry out operation and maintenance on the plant for a period of 2 years.”

WRTL is one of the leading EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) service providers in the solar energy sector, having installed over 1 GW of solar projects.