VVDN Technologies aims to ship 1 million tablets this year

Domestic electronics major VVDN Technologies is targeting to ship 1 million tablets this year, priced between Rs 10,000 to Rs 13,000, as many state governments are expected to come out with tenders to procure such devices for education purposes. The company is in talks governments of UP, Gujarat, Haryana and Rajasthan.

The company, which has been selected by the government under the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for IT hardware, has a capacity to manufacture 100,000 devices a month.

VVDN Technologies is an original design manufacturer (ODM), which designs and manufactures products in India but marketing and retailing is done by third party. It’s a kind of contractual arrangement wherein full-fledged product is offered to a company, which can brand it and sell in the market. VVDN has been working in the electronics sector for 15 years, of which the past five has been in manufacturing. The company employs 7,000 people, of which 4,000 are engineers.

“Tablet is something that we have been doing for years. Earlier, we were doing tablets for very specialised applications such as industrial or for home IoT kind of applications. But now considering the recent initiatives by government and wherein we were also awarded PLI for IT products, therefore we decided to make these mass market tablets also,” Vivek Bansal, president engineering, VVDN Technologies told FE.

The company is also in advanced level of talks with a few companies for branding and selling of the tablets.

The tablets — 8 inch and 10-inch — are standard products, which can be used by anybody for any kind of application.

Apart from tablets, VVDN is also manufacturing 5G radio equipment and is a beneficiary of PLI for telecom equipment. The company has created a complete ecosystem for the manufacturing of 5G products in India and plans to ship radio and distribution units to global customers.