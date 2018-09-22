Vroom! How motorcycles outpaced scooters in April-August sales

For the first time in many years, motorcycle sales growth has outpaced that of scooters. Motorcycles sale grew 14.7% in the first five months (April-August) of the current fiscal while the scooter segment registered a growth of 6.8% in the same period. The higher motorcycle sales were due to a healthy rural recovery and lower sales in the 100cc scooter segment. Consequently, scooters’ market share has shrunk by 140bp to 32.7%, said market sources.

According to industry sources, domestic two-wheeler industry sales were up 11.5% in YTD FY19. Notably, motorcycle growth of 14.7% in YTD FY19 has outpaced scooter growth of 6.8% for the first time in many years. Growth in motorcycle sales has been broad-based, with the economy, executive and premium segments growing 26.7%, 9.1% and 15.3%, respectively.

As per SIAM data, motorcycle sales for the first five months stood higher at 60,11,104 units compared with 52,42,239 units sold in the same five months of last fiscal. The scooter segment during the five-month period of this fiscal stood at 30,86,627 units compared with 28,90,943 units in April-August 2017. Even on the total production side, the overall motorcycles grew 15.38% in the first five months of this fiscal compared with 8.33% for the scooter segment. Overall, the motorcycle segment regained its momentum both in terms of domestic sales and exports, the market sources said.

According to Motilal Oswal, a rural recovery and pricing actions are driving healthy momentum in the economy motorcycle segment, which is growing at 20%+ for the second consecutive year. Both TVSL (-360bp) and HMCL (-320bp) ceded market share to Bajaj Auto (+670bp) in the economy segment. Rural recovery and price actions by Bajaj Auto drove a revival in the economy segment. Growth in the scooter segment is led by the 125cc category, which is estimated to have grown by 49.6% in YTD FY19 to 650,000 units. On the other hand, the 110cc scooters segment has witnessed a first-ever decline of 0.5% to 2.4 million units.

In the motorcycle economy segment, Bajaj Auto gained market share (+670bp) at the expense of TVSL (-360bp) and HMCL (-320bp). Bajaj Auto’s volumes in the economy segment grew 38%, whereas HMCL’s volumes grew 20%.

Unlike in the previous years, growth in the premium motorcycle segment (+15.3%) in YTD FY19 was also driven by non-RE brands (+15.5%, led by the Apache, Pulsar and X Blade). RE is up by 14.8% so far in FY19, Motilal Oswal said in its analysis post August sales. In motorcycles, executive segment sales were up 9.1% YoY in YTD FY19. Within this, the executive 100cc segment (+12.8%) is witnessing better growth than the executive 125cc segment (+1.3%).

During the said period, moped sales were up 2.8% YoY, although its contribution in the two-wheeler sales mix is declining persistently to 3.7% in YTD FY19 from 5.8% in FY12. While they expect two-wheeler volumes to benefit from a rural recovery in the near term, competition is to intensify further going forward, Motilal Oswal said.