Vroom! Bajaj drives in new Pulsar variant Neon at Rs 64,998

Updated: November 30, 2018 5:39 AM

Bajaj Auto on Thursday launched yet another variant of Pulsar in 150cc segment, Pulsar 150 Neon, at a starting price of Rs 64,998 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Bajaj Auto, Pulsar, Pulsar 150 Neon, Boxer, Discover, Pulsar 150 Neon price, Pulsar 150 Neon featureAccording to dealers, the new offering would not cannibalize the existing Pulsar variants as there are technical differences between the bikes with each model catering for a slightly different consumer preference.

By, Kritika Arora

Bajaj Auto on Thursday launched yet another variant of Pulsar in 150cc segment, Pulsar 150 Neon, at a starting price of Rs 64,998 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new Pulsar is the third variant of Pulsar 150 and Pulsar 150 Twin Disc. The 125cc-150cc segment is the third-largest segment in the motorcycle market. In the seven months between April and October, these bikes made up about 10% of the total motorcycles sold .

According to dealers, the new offering would not cannibalize the existing Pulsar variants as there are technical differences between the bikes with each model catering for a slightly different consumer preference. Bajaj Auto is the market leader in the 150 cc segment with an enviable share of 47%. Its popular models include Boxer, Discover, Pulsar and Avenger. The combined volumes sold between April and October were 3,93,779 units. India Yamaha Motor and Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSIL) hold 27% and 22% market share, respectively.

While the new Pulsar launched comes at a starting price of Rs 64,998, Yamaha’s Fazer F1 and 15, which compete in the same segment are priced at Rs 89,143 and Rs 1,16,746, respectively. During the launch, Eric Vas, president (Motorcycles), Bajaj Auto said, “The Pulsar 150 Neon is set to be the first choice for any customer willing to move beyond a 100/110 cc bike. At a price of Rs 64,998/- ex-showroom Delhi, upgrading to the power of a 150cc bike has never been easier.”

