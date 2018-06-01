Volvo to launch XC40 on July 4

The company said it expects all of its first lot of 200 units to be pre-booked before July 4.

Volvo Car India has announced it will launch the new XC40 on July 4. The entry-luxury SUV, which will compete with BMW X1, Mercedes-Benz GLA and Audi Q3, gets the 2.0-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine that produces 190bhp of power and 400Nm of torque. This engine is mated to the eight-speed automatic gearbox, with all-wheel drive being offered as standard, boosting the vehicle’s SUV credentials. The company said it expects all of its first lot of 200 units to be pre-booked before July 4.

“This SUV brings freshness to the segment with a host of features unique to the XC40,” Volvo said in a statement. While specifications, features and price will be announced on the day of the launch, bookings can be secured for Rs 5 lakh. Volvo currently sells eight car models in India: S60 and S90 sedans; V40, V90 and S60 cross country vehicles; XC60 and XC90 SUVs; and the V40 hatchback.