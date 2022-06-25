Voltas says it’s the leader in split room AC market

Tata group company Voltas has said that it is the market leader in the split room AC market. The company said this in response to the claim by Japanese air-conditioning company Daikin that currently it is the market leader in this segment.

Voltas has said that as far as the split AC category goes, it is ahead of Daikin by over 1,300 basis points in terms of market share for the year FY22 and in April, 2022.

Voltas’ statement came in response to a report in Fe on June 20 where Daikin had claimed the top position in the split room AC market.

“We would like to clarify that as per the third party validated report published on a monthly and yearly basis, Voltas Limited continues to be in the leadership position and the market share quoted by Daikin is much lower than what it has claimed. Voltas has a lead over Daikin by over 1,500 plus basis points for FY22 and even in the month of April, 2022, Voltas has maintained a lead of over 1,450 points over Daikin,” Voltas said, adding that it has been the undisputed leader over the past decade.

“In the split room ACs category, we are clearly No. 1 now. We have beaten Voltas which used to be the No. 1. So far, we have been doing better than Voltas this financial year,” Daikin India director & senior vice-president Kuldeepak Virmani had said. Virmani had also said at the end of the last fiscal, his company had close to an 18.5% market share in terms of volume, and Voltas’ market share was “around that”. “So, we were neck-and-neck,” he had added.

Virmani had also told Fe that Daikin is targeting a market share of over 20% in volume terms by this fiscal-end and it aims to have “at least” 25% share in the split room AC market by FY25.