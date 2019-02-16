Volkswagen Polo tops ranking among premium copact vehicles: JD power quality study

Volkswagen Polo was ranked the first in the premium compact segment.

In the JD Power 2018 Initial Quality Study (IQS) India, Volkswagen Polo was ranked the first in the premium compact segment. IQS measures problems experienced by new vehicle owners during the first 2-6 months of ownership and examines 200 problem symptoms in eight problem categories: engine/transmission; heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC); driving experience; vehicle exterior; features, controls and displays; vehicle interior; audio, entertainment and navigation (AEN); and seats. The Polo, JD Power study noted, has the lowest incidence of problems reported by customers. Steffen Knapp, director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars, said, “The Polo has maintained its premiumness by witnessing more than 80% first-time buyers.” The Polo was introduced in India in 2009.