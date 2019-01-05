Volkswagen India go into red after tepid sale, exports

Volkswagen has last year approved its India 2.0 project and assigned its sister brand Skoda to lead the growth on behalf of the group in the coming years.

By Pritish Raj

Volkswagen India, a subsidiary of Europe’s largest carmaker, has slipped into red with the company reporting a loss of `37.1 crore during the financial year ending March 2018, against a profit of `50.5 crore in FY17.

The figures include other comprehensive losses of the company, as per documents sourced from business intelligence platform Tofler.

Revenue from operations during the period also declined around 5% to `8,893.4 crore against `9,325.4 crore in FY17, on the back of decline in domestic sales and overseas shipments.

“The operating profit decreased interalia due to a reduction in sales volume and increase in employee cost. However, due to further impact on account of exceptional items, viz other comprehensive loss, there is a net loss of `371.68 million for the year under review,” the company said.

Since FY2016, when Volkswagen India reported a profit after tax of `107.6 crore, the trend reversed with the net profit falling multifold at `12.5 crore in FY17.

From around 9% rise in production in FY16, the company’s production slipped into negative with a 5% de-growth in FY18. Not only did the production wane, the company’s domestic sales also faced a major beating with around 10% decline in the April-March 2018 period. This was at a time when the passenger vehicle industry grew by around 8%.

With regard to exports, from a 17% increase in FY16, the shipments growth witnessed a decline of 4% during the last financial year, data from Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) showed. Passenger vehicle exports out of India declined for the first time in over a decade in FY18.

According to people in the know, sluggish domestic sales and falling demand in Mexico, which accounts for over 70% of the Volkswagen India’s shipments is one of the main reasons for the pressure in revenues and profit. The company ships its hatchback Polo and and compact sedan Vento that are made in India.

Volkswagen had originally set a target of 20% market share for the group in India but struggled to only capture 2% share in 2017-18. The group sold around 70,000 units across all its brands during the year when the size of Indian PV market was around 33 lakh units last fiscal.

