Volkswagen group rejigs management in India

As part of its ‘India 2.0’ project, the Volkswagen Group on Tuesday announced the restructuring of its management in India. As per the restructuring, the managing director of Skoda Auto India Gurpratap Boparai will also be the Volkswagen India’s MD, effective January 1, 2019. In future, all group brands will continue their operations under the leadership of Gurpratap Boparai with a common strategy in the Indian market.

The restructuring of the Volkswagen group companies in India is planned for next year, subject to regulatory approvals, according a press release. The current development is aimed at sustainably strengthening its position in the Indian market by using the existing synergies more efficiently as India is considered to be most important growth market in the world.

The Volkswagen group is placing the responsibility for implementing the ‘India 2.0’ project in the hands of the newly formed management team. The aim of this measure is also aimed at establishing more agile coordination processes so that decisions can be made more quickly and flexibly. Apart from Boparai, Pavel Richter, technical director of production in the ‘India 2.0’ project, will lead production responsibility for the group. Andreas Lauermann will be moving to the Volkswagen group by end of the year to take on new responsibilities.

On the developments, Bernhard Maier, Skoda Auto CEO, said: “India is an important and attractive growth market for us. Our goal is clear: In this highly competitive environment, we aim for a combined Volkswagen and Skoda market share of up to 5% by 2025. Based on the MQB A0-IN platform from 2020, we will be offering the right models to unlock the Indian market’s potential.”

Boparai,who is also head of ‘India 2.0′, said, “With the introduction of the new management structure, we are laying the foundations both for the joint implementation of new project strategy and for achieving our goals in India. We will secure employment in India, create new jobs, attract talent and launch high quality and attractive vehicles on the market.”