Volkswagen group rejigs management in India

By: | Published: November 21, 2018 5:23 AM

As part of its ‘India 2.0’ project, the Volkswagen Group on Tuesday announced the restructuring of its management in India.

The restructuring of the Volkswagen group companies in India is planned for next year, subject to regulatory approvals, according a press release.

As part of its ‘India 2.0’ project, the Volkswagen Group on Tuesday announced the restructuring of its management in India. As per the restructuring, the managing director of Skoda Auto India Gurpratap Boparai will also be the Volkswagen India’s MD, effective January 1, 2019. In future, all group brands will continue their operations under the leadership of Gurpratap Boparai with a common strategy in the Indian market.

The restructuring of the Volkswagen group companies in India is planned for next year, subject to regulatory approvals, according a press release. The current development is aimed at sustainably strengthening its position in the Indian market by using the existing synergies more efficiently as India is considered to be most important growth market in the world.

The Volkswagen group is placing the responsibility for implementing the ‘India 2.0’ project in the hands of the newly formed management team. The aim of this measure is also aimed at establishing more agile coordination processes so that decisions can be made more quickly and flexibly. Apart from Boparai, Pavel Richter, technical director of production in the ‘India 2.0’ project, will lead production responsibility for the group. Andreas Lauermann will be moving to the Volkswagen group by end of the year to take on new responsibilities.

On the developments, Bernhard Maier, Skoda Auto CEO, said: “India is an important and attractive growth market for us. Our goal is clear: In this highly competitive environment, we aim for a combined Volkswagen and Skoda market share of up to 5% by 2025. Based on the MQB A0-IN platform from 2020, we will be offering the right models to unlock the Indian market’s potential.”

Boparai,who is also head of ‘India 2.0′, said, “With the introduction of the new management structure, we are laying the foundations both for the joint implementation of new project strategy and for achieving our goals in India. We will secure employment in India, create new jobs, attract talent and launch high quality and attractive vehicles on the market.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Volkswagen group rejigs management in India
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Pathetic! Lakhs of towels, bedsheets missing from Indian Railways AC coaches; affluent passengers to blame?
RAIL TALES
Pathetic! Lakhs of towels, bedsheets missing from Indian Railways AC coaches; affluent passengers to blame?
Call drop menace on Indian Railways network: New TRAI report shows all telcos except Reliance Jio fail test!
Call drop menace on Indian Railways network: New TRAI report shows all telcos except Reliance Jio fail test!
Bullet trains to be cleaned in just 7 minutes? What India is learning from Japan's Shinkansen trains
Bullet trains to be cleaned in just 7 minutes? What India is learning from Japan's Shinkansen trains
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Banking Pangs
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
Top bikes from EICMA 2018
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition