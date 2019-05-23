Volatile imported coal prices, lower merchant sales may hit JSW Energy margins in FY20

The lower imported coal prices in Q4FY19 notwithstanding, the volatility in imported coal prices over the past few quarters and the falling merchant sales will impact JSW Energy\u2019s FY20 operating margins, analysts said. Emkay Research noted the company\u2019s exposure to volatile imported coal prices could continue to deter its margins going ahead. \u201cWe reduce our earnings estimates for FY20\/FY21 by 17.5% respectively, factoring in lower merchant realisations and rupee depreciation.\u201d The brokerage has lowered JSW Energy\u2019s FY20 Ebitda estimates by 3.2% to `3,460.4 crore, while the Ebitda margins estimate for the period was reduced to 37.4% from 39.6% earlier. \u201cKey risks to our assumptions remain correction in international coal prices (due to slow down in Chinese demand) and higher merchant power rates (due to rise in domestic demand),\u201d analysts at the firm said. JM Financial said while FY20 may see a sharp jump in JSW Energy\u2019s profits owing to benefits of lower coal prices and capacity tie-ups, the company still remains vulnerable to coal price and merchant price movements for 18% of its capacity. \u201cA further sharp fall in merchant rates or accentuated rise in coal prices will impact earnings adversely. Inability to sign long-term PPAs at conducive prices will also lead to falling earnings. Expensive acquisitions or non-value accretive new business forays can further dent cash flows,\u201d the analysts said. However, Kotak Institutional Equities is hopeful of a positive performance from the company in FY20 on the back of lower coal prices and new medium to long term power purchase agreements (PPAs) for Vijaynagar and Ratnagiri plants. \u201cWe view the shelving of EV plans as a positive, as investors were previously concerned on capital allocation decisions of the company. Maintain \u2018reduce\u2019 with FV of `65 per share (from `67 per share) even as we raise the earnings per share for FY20 by 15% to factor lower fuel cost in FY20,\u201d it said in a report. Edelweiss Securities said JSW has raised the proportion of long-term PPA to 80.5% in FY19 from 75.0% a year ago through a 376 MW tie-up at Karcham Wangtoo plant and 86MW at the Ratnagiri plant. \u201cThere could be further upside if JSW is able to secure procurers for 290 MW under PFC tender, for which management highlighted it is in discussion with various discoms,\u201d it said.