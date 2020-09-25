Vodafone wins arbitration against India over Rs 20,000 cr retrospective tax dispute

Vodafone has won the arbitration case against India over Rs 20,000 crore retrospective tax dispute, according to sources.
The Hague Court ruled that the conduct of the Indian tax department is in breach of fair and equitable treatment, the sources added.
Vodafone has won the arbitration against India on the issue of retrospective tax case of Rs 20,000 crore, they said.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.