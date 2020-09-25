Vodafone wins arbitration against India over Rs 20,000 cr retrospective tax dispute

Vodafone has won the arbitration against India on the issue of retrospective tax case of Rs 20,000 crore, they said.

Vodafone has won the arbitration case against India over Rs 20,000 crore retrospective tax dispute, according to sources.

The Hague Court ruled that the conduct of the Indian tax department is in breach of fair and equitable treatment, the sources added.

