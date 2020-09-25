  • MORE MARKET STATS

Vodafone wins arbitration against India over Rs 20,000 cr retrospective tax dispute

September 25, 2020 5:09 PM

The Hague Court ruled that the conduct of the Indian tax department is in breach of fair and equitable treatment, the sources added.

Vodafone has won the arbitration case against India over Rs 20,000 crore retrospective tax dispute, according to sources.

