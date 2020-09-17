Vodafone no longer offering faster data speed under RedX plan

A query sent to Vodafone Idea, asking when was the plan revised and if the revised plan has been submitted to Trai, remained unanswered.

Vodafone Idea seems to have removed “priority 4G network” benefit from its premium RedX plan, as the company awaits clarity from Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) regarding continuation of the plan. The regulator has initiated a probe around the plan for its claims to offer higher data speeds to customers through priority network. The regulator also wants to know if speeds of other customers were impacted due to the priority network feature.

The plan was originally launched in November last year, with claims of offering 50% faster data speeds to RedX customers. It was revised in May this year wherein the company claimed that “priority 4G network” would be offered to customers. Other benefits of the plan include preferential customer service, subscription of Netflix and Amazon Prime, access to airport lounges etc. The RedX plan can be activated for Rs 1,099.

However, now the company has again revised the plan and it is not claiming to offer priority 4G network. It though has retained all the other benefits.

A query sent to Vodafone Idea, asking when was the plan revised and if the revised plan has been submitted to Trai, remained unanswered.

Meanwhile, the regulator is still studying the 85-page reply sent by Vodafone Idea regarding the plan. Trai had mentioned five specific points regarding the plan which it felt violated the norms. A call around the plan will soon be taken by Trai. Bharti Airtel has already withdrawn its plan for premium customers, which was launched on the lines of RedX.

Trai on July 11 had asked Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel to immediately stop their premium plans. As per Airtel, its postpaid customers on Rs 499 and above plans, designated as Platinum, would get several preferential benefits, including faster 4G speeds, as part of its Thanks programme. Similarly, the Vodafone Idea RedX plan offered preferential benefits, including superior data speeds to customers.

Vodafone Idea had dragged Trai to Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT) regarding its RedX plan. The telco got an interim stay from the tribunal, which allowed it to get new customers for the premium plan but TDSAT also directed that Trai will continue with its probe.