Vodafone-Idea to raise mobile call, data charges from December 3

Telecom operator Vodafone Idea on Sunday announced a hike in mobile calls and data charges from December 3. The company has announced new plans for prepaid product and services with 2 days, 28 days, 84 days, 365 days validity. A rough calculation showed that the new plans are costlier up to 42 per cent compared to earlier plans.
“Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), India’s leading telecom service provider, today announced new tariffs/plans for its prepaid products and services. New plans will be available across India starting 00:00 hours of 3 December 2019,” the company said in a statement.
