Vodafone Idea services in Maha partially disrupted as key site in Pune gets flooded

By: |
October 15, 2020 3:17 PM

Pune and other parts of Western Maharashtra have been experiencing a heavy downpour since Wednesday evening and some low lying areas of the city have also reported water logging.

A lot of users took to social media to vent their frustration as the services snapped.

Subscribers of Vodafone Idea in Maharashtra are facing connectivity issues since Thursday morning as a key site in Pune got flooded.

The company said one of its “key sites” in Pune’s Kalyani Nagar area got flooded because of the heavy showers resulting in the “partial disruption in services” for subscribers across the state.

Unlike tower infrastructure, which serves subscribers in a local area, the site was serving people across the telecom circle which affected the subscribers in the state.

“Our technical team is working dedicatedly to fully restore the services soon,” the company said in a social media post.

Maharashtra, one of the most industrialised states, is a key telecom market and the disruption comes at a time when the competition is very intense in the telcos space where Vodafone Idea is ceding subscribers to its two rivals.

