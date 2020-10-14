Vodafone Idea ropes in IBM for ‘big data’ platform

By partnering on this implementation, IBM is helping VIL transform the way data is optimised and delivered to partners, employees and internal systems.

Vodafone Idea (VIL) has selected IBM for implementation and management of its big data platform, based on open source framework. The collaboration will allow Vodafone Idea to reduce costs across enterprise by leveraging open source for big data.

As a part of the implementation, IBM will be responsible for programme management, consulting, system integration, infrastructure services, application operations, and maintenance support. Additionally, IBM will help in enhancing network security.

The implementation builds on IBM’s existing work to advance VIL’s hybrid cloud transformation using open technologies. This includes an agreement earlier this year to deliver its open universal cloud with IBM and Red Hat to accelerate network and IT modernisation. IBM has been a strategic IT partner to Vodafone Idea for more than a decade.

By partnering on this implementation, IBM is helping VIL transform the way data is optimised and delivered to partners, employees and internal systems.

Fragmented, siloed data can now be streamlined for seamless data availability. VIL will also be able to combine insights from the big data platform and better leverage cloud native technologies and artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance revenues, reduce costs and elevate customer experiences.

Vishant Vora, chief technology officer, VIL, said, “VIL has set up world-class network with largest spectrum portfolio, huge capacity and deployed many principles of 5G architecture that has helped us transform into a future-fit, digital network for the changing customer needs.

“The open source approach has helped us in modernising infrastructure and network experience, helping our people and partners in quicker business decision making”.

Vora also said the company is doing trials in Bengaluru of OpenRAN or open radio access network. Open RAN allows technology products of various suppliers to co-exist with different software providers. Recently, telecom operators have started propagating OpenRAN as the future of telecom networks as it reduces costs as compared to a propriety-based network, where hardware and software is given by the same company.

On 5G, Vora said the company has a 5G ready network. He also gave a reference of China and Japan, where 5G spectrum have been allocated administratively allowing telecom operators to invest in building the network. Asked about 5G trials and participation of Chinese players, he said the company will follow government policy on the issue.