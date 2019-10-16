Vodafone Idea rolls out suite of online presence tools for small businesses

Moreover, WebBuddy offers search engine optimisation support, custom domains, business emails, social integration, and email marketing tools too.

Vodafone Idea Business Services, the enterprise arm of telecom operator Vodafone Idea, on Wednesday launched a suite of online presence tools to power small businesses. Named ‘WebBuddy’, the suite is a Do-it-Yourself (DIY) website builder, which enables small businesses to set up their professional responsive websites, get advanced business email, or start selling products through an integrated e-commerce solution, a company statement said. “Vodafone WebBuddy allows businesses to set up their online presence in three…steps, choosing the domain, customising the content into the available templates (content Management System) and publishing the website,” it said.

The suite has been developed in alliance with Hostopia, a platform for suite of small business solutions. “Digital India provides tremendous opportunities for small businesses, MSMEs (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises), however, many of them still shy away from taking their business online because of the perceived technology and cost challenges.

“With WebBuddy we are making it easy, simple and cost effective for small businesses to grow their online exposure and enable their business,” Anil Philip, Senior Vice President-Products, Solutions and Partnerships, Vodafone Idea said.