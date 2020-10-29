  • MORE MARKET STATS

Vodafone Idea Q2 loss narrows to Rs 7,218 crore

By: |
October 29, 2020 7:54 PM

Total income declined by about 3 per cent to Rs 10,830.5 crore during the reported quarter, from Rs 11,146.4 crore in the corresponding period of 2019-20.

Vodafone, Idea, Vodafone Idea, Vodafone Idea results, Vodafone Idea Q2 results, Vodafone Idea MD, Vodafone Idea news, Vodafone Idea updates, Vodafone Idea CEOVodafone Idea MD and CEO Ravinder Takkar said while challenges related to COVID-19 continue, the second quarter has shown signs of recovery. (Reuters file photo)

Debt-ridden telecom firm Vodafone Idea on Thursday reported narrowing of its consolidated loss to Rs 7,218.2 crore for the quarter ended September 2020. The company had posted a loss of Rs 50,897.9 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal on account of making provisions for statutory due payments.

Total income declined by about 3 per cent to Rs 10,830.5 crore during the reported quarter, from Rs 11,146.4 crore in the corresponding period of 2019-20. Vodafone Idea MD and CEO Ravinder Takkar said while challenges related to COVID-19 continue, the second quarter has shown signs of recovery with a gradual improvement in economic activities.

Related News

“We are executing on our strategy and our cost optimization exercise has already started to yield incremental savings. “We have also initiated a fund raising exercise to support our strategic intent. Further, we continue to interact with the government seeking long term solutions to the critical challenges, which the industry faces,” Takkar said. The company reported decline in subscriber base to 27.18 crore in Q2 FY21, from 27.98 crore in Q1 FY21.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Vodafone Idea Q2 loss narrows to Rs 7218 crore
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Samsung India expects 40% growth in smartphone segment in Q4
2Paytm quizzed by parliamentary panel over Chinese investment, storing of data in servers abroad
3Amazon says B2B orders up 108% during festive week from year-ago; 50% came from Tier-II, III cities