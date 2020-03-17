Vodafone Idea pays Rs 3,354-cr AGR dues, claims principal amount fully paid

The company had paid Rs 2,500 crore on February 17 and another Rs 1,000 crore on February 20 towards its liability.

Vodafone Idea on Monday paid another Rs 3,354 crore towards its adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues, making full payment of the principal amount as calculated on the self-assessment basis. The company on March 6 had self-assessed its dues at Rs 21,533 crore, less than half of what the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) had estimated (Rs 58,254 crore).

Of the Rs 21,533-crore liability, the principal amount was Rs 6,854 crore for the period from FY 2006-07 to FY 2018-19. The company had paid Rs 2,500 crore on February 17 and another Rs 1,000 crore on February 20 towards its liability.

“The company on Monday paid a further sum of Rs 3,354 crore to the DoT, being the balance part of the principal amount towards AGR liability. Thus, the company has paid full principal amount of Rs 6,854 core towards AGR dues,” Vodafone Idea said in a regulatory filing.

While Vodafone Idea has only paid the principal AGR amount so far, Bharti Airtel and Tata Teleservices have made full AGR payments including interest and penalty on the self-assessment basis.

Bharti Airtel paid Rs 13,004 crore to the government in two instalments. It has also deposited an additional Rs 5,000 crore “as an ad-hoc payment (subject to subsequent refund/adjustment) to cover differences, if any, arising from the reconciliation exercise with the DoT”.

The total payout by Bharti Airtel was less than half of Rs 43,980-crore liability estimated by the DoT. Similarly, Tatas have self-assessed their dues at Rs 2,197 crore, but the company has paid another Rs 2,000 crore to cover differences. As per the DoT, the liability of Tata Teleservices stands at Rs 16,798 crore.

On March 6, Vodafone Group CEO Nick Read had met top ministers, including finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and telecom minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. They had indicated towards making a new beginning in India while seeking support from the government.