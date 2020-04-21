Vodafone Idea pays Rs 1,367 crore to govt towards licence fee, spectrum charges for January-March quarter

When contacted, Vodafone Idea spokesperson declined to comment on the latest payment.

Telecom operator Vodafone Idea has submitted about Rs 1,367 crore to the government towards licence fee and spectrum usage charges (SUC) for the recently-concluded March quarter.

Sources said that the telecom department has received the payment made by Vodafone Idea, and added that other operators had made their payments earlier.

