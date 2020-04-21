  • MORE MARKET STATS

Vodafone Idea pays Rs 1,367 crore to govt towards licence fee, spectrum charges for January-March quarter

By: |
Published: April 21, 2020 6:41:31 PM

Sources said that the telecom department has received the payment made by Vodafone Idea, and added that other operators had made their payments earlier.

When contacted, Vodafone Idea spokesperson declined to comment on the latest payment.When contacted, Vodafone Idea spokesperson declined to comment on the latest payment.

Telecom operator Vodafone Idea has submitted about Rs 1,367 crore to the government towards licence fee and spectrum usage charges (SUC) for the recently-concluded March quarter.

Sources said that the telecom department has received the payment made by Vodafone Idea, and added that other operators had made their payments earlier.

Related News

When contacted, Vodafone Idea spokesperson declined to comment on the latest payment.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Vodafone Idea pays Rs 1367 crore to govt towards licence fee spectrum charges for January-March quarter
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Beware of this ‘fake’ Xiaomi India authorized online store
2Govt must allow e-commerce companies to deliver mobile phones, other non essentials; here’s why
3Vijay Mallya ‘disappointed’, but says will continue to fight against extradition to India after losing court appeal