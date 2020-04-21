Vodafone Idea pays Rs 1,367 crore to govt towards licence fee, spectrum charges for January-March quarter

Sources said that the telecom department has received the payment made by Vodafone Idea, and added that other operators had made their payments earlier.
Telecom operator Vodafone Idea has submitted about Rs 1,367 crore to the government towards licence fee and spectrum usage charges (SUC) for the recently-concluded March quarter.
Sources said that the telecom department has received the payment made by Vodafone Idea, and added that other operators had made their payments earlier.
When contacted, Vodafone Idea spokesperson declined to comment on the latest payment.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.