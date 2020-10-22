  • MORE MARKET STATS

Vodafone Idea, Nasscom Foundation launch app-based solution for women safety

October 22, 2020

"Vodafone Idea Foundation, the CSR arm of Vodafone Idea, in partnership with Nasscom Foundation, Sayfty Trust, and UN Women today announced the launch of 'MyAmbar' (meaning My Sky) - a solution designed and developed especially for safety and empowerment of women in India," a joint statement said.

The app is available in English and Hindi, and is geared to provide women with easy access to key helpline numbers and service providers across the country.

Vodafone Idea and Nasscom Foundation on Thursday launched MyAmbar  an app-based solution for women safety in India. Developed under the ‘Connecting for Good program’, MyAmbar app aims to help women understand and raise their voice against violence.

It aims to help them through a step-by-step risk assessment tool, guiding them through various ways of dealing with their current status, the statement said adding that an extensive service directory also helps them reach out to legal and counselling services at a click of a button.

“The MyAmbar app brings ready help and education for all women on gender-based violence to understand the issue and avail support services. It also helps create a safe haven for the survivors and high-risk victims to log in their complaints and seek help without bias or judgment,” the statement said.

Commenting on the launch, P Balaji, Chief Regulatory and Corporate Affairs Officer, Vodafone Idea said the `MyAmbar’ app is devised to assist women in distress by facilitating information and access to support, over a single platform.

“Our association with Nasscom Foundation and other stakeholders will help lend spread and scale to this endeavour to educate women, help them understand and recognise the constituents of abuse around them and gain access to verified information on medical, legal and mental health services located close by,” Balaji said.

