Vodafone-Idea merger: 5 key things to know about India’s largest telecom operator in making

After the approval, the companies will now have to approach Registrar of Companies (RoC) for stipulated filings of approvals.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) on Thursday granted its final approval for the merger, which will create India’s largest telecom company, dislodging Bharti Airtel from the top position. The new entity will be India’s largest mobile operator with 35 percent market share. The new combine will have 430 million subscribers. Just days back, Idea Cellular and Vodafone India made a joint payment of Rs 7,288.78 crore to the telecom department for carrying out merger of their mobile business.

After the approval, the companies will now have to approach Registrar of Companies (RoC) for stipulated filings of approvals, completing the last leg of formalities. DoT had given conditional nod to the merger on July 9 and asked the two to meet the demand raised for taking the merger on record.

“With a highly leveraged merged company balance sheet, we expect the new management to focus more on cost cutting than market share retention…the management had guided to ~Rs 84 billion (Rs 8,400 crore) in annual cost savings by the fourth full year of operations. Now, some of the operating costs are linked to revenues (licence fee, spectrum usage charge, sales commissions), while some others saw a reduction due to regulations (cut in interconnection charges),” a note by Credit Suisse said.

The new entity is most likely to reduce its costs in terms of rationalising tenancies at towers. There are 73,000 overlapping sites, adding that the companies should start removing the overlapping 3G and 4G equipment, while freeing up its 2G spectrum to enhance the 4G network, Bank of America Merill Lynch (BoFA-ML) pointed out in a report. This could result in better quality data services from the merged entity.

“…the redeployment of overlapping 2G/3G equipment in the rural areas amounts to Rs 40 billion (Rs 4,000 crore) in capital expenditure, per management. This redeployment will likely help Idea/Vodafone generate 12 petabytes of additional capacity…,” BoFA-ML said