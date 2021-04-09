Vodafone Idea launches IoT solutions for enterprises

Under smart utility IoT solutions, Vi Business will allow utility companies and discoms to remotely monitor the performance of the transformers and other energy consuming machines or provide an integrated system of smart meters for improved customer experiences.

Vodafone Idea’s enterprise arm Vi Business has launched Integrated IoT (internet of things) solutions for enterprises, the company said on Thursday.

The telecom company will offer end-to-end IoT solution comprising connectivity, hardware, network, application, analytics, security and support.

The offering is designed to simplify and accelerate the digital transformation journey for enterprises, it said.

The telco will adopt a consulting-led engagement approach for this and will help businesses identify their needs, design and develop the right IoT solution and implementation. The company will be providing IoT solutions across industries for smart infrastructure, smart mobility and smart utilities, on its 5G-ready network.

As part of the new business offering, IoT solutions for smart infrastructure will connect with assets like heterogeneous machines, energy systems and range of applications like ERP, factory applications for industries.

The smart mobility IoT solutions will offer automotive OEMs, logistics and associated industries with connected vehicle and fleet management solutions which is based on real-time vehicle and environmental parameters.

Under smart utility IoT solutions, Vi Business will allow utility companies and discoms to remotely monitor the performance of the transformers and other energy consuming machines or provide an integrated system of smart meters for improved customer experiences.

Commenting on the launch, Ravinder Takkar, MD & CEO, Vodafone Idea, said, “The launch of Vi integrated IoT solutions is a strategic step towards making Vi Business an IoT ecosystem integrator for Indian enterprises, and driving our transformation from a ‘Telco’ to ‘TechCo’”.

Abhijit Kishore, chief enterprise business officer, Vodafone Idea, said, “Vi Business will be the single point of contact for enterprises so that they can fully focus on accelerating their business with the assurance that the solutions are tailored as per their needs, managed professionally, and business outcomes are delivered”.