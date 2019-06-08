Vodafone Idea get NCLT nod to hive off fibre assets into seperate entity

By: |
Published: June 8, 2019 3:53:35 AM

Vodafone Idea’s CEO Balesh Sharma recently said all the options are being considered for fibre assets, including forming a joint venture with Airtel but no final decision has been taken.

Vodafone Idea, NCLT, Balesh Sharma, Airtel, Reliance Jio, Sunil Bharti Mittal, NCLTAirtel had also asked Vodafone Idea to combine their fibre assets with the new entity in order to achieve capacity.

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has granted approval to Vodafone Idea to hive off its fibre assets into a separate entity named Vodafone Towers. The move to hive off the fibre business was to achieve operational efficiency and also monetisation of the assets. As per estimates, around 1.56 lakh route kilometre of fibre assets owned by the company are worth around Rs 15,000 crore.

The company is exploring all options to monetise the assets, including forming a joint venture with Bharti Airtel on the lines of Indus Towers. Vodafone Idea’s CEO Balesh Sharma recently said all the options are being considered for fibre assets, including forming a joint venture with Airtel but no final decision has been taken.

Also read: Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio India’s 2nd most popular brand; this US company is no 1

Airtel has around 2.46 lakh route kilometre fibre assets and in case both the companies decide to form a joint venture, it will give tough competition to Reliance Jio, which has fibre to the tune of 3 lakh route kilometre. Airtel and Reliance Jio are also setting up separate entities for fibre assets.

Airtel had announced to transfer its optical fibre business to a wholly-owned subsidiary Telesonic Networks. Airtel had also asked Vodafone Idea to combine their fibre assets with the new entity in order to achieve capacity.  “We will have our fibre company in place and in that we have invited Vodafone to come and join. The invitation is on the same lines of Indus Towers where Vodafone and Idea Cellular have stakes. Currently, Telesonic is a subsidiary of Airtel and if Vodafone wants to come, there will be a new structure,” Bharti Airtel chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal had said a few months ago.

Asked about a possible deal with Reliance Jio, he had said that from their point of view ‘the more the merrier’.
“…one fibre company will be perfect. We will first get the Vodafone thing going and will see after that,” Mittal had said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Vodafone Idea get NCLT nod to hive off fibre assets into seperate entity
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi 2.0: PMO seeks 100-day, 5-year plans from govt departments
Growth Pangs
Modi 2.0: PMO seeks 100-day, 5-year plans from govt departments
RBI rate cut: Don’t cheer yet, key challenge is to make money available to borrowers at lower rate
RBI rate cut: Don’t cheer yet, key challenge is to make money available to borrowers at lower rate
Consumer item prices to remain subdued for rest of the year, as demand slowdown hits inflation: RBI
Consumer item prices to remain subdued for rest of the year, as demand slowdown hits inflation: RBI
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
RAILWAYS DREAM RUN!
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Toyota Glanza launched in India: How different it is from Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Toyota Glanza launched in India: How different it is from Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Hyundai Venue Video Review: Breaking the Maruti Vitara Brezza Shackles
Hyundai Venue Video Review: Breaking the Maruti Vitara Brezza Shackles
Hyundai Santro gets new updates for MY2019: Base Dlite trim renamed Era Executive
Hyundai Santro gets new updates for MY2019: Base Dlite trim renamed Era Executive
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition