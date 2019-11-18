Vodafone Idea mobile data plans to get costlier; users will have to pay more from this date

Even the other major telecom player Bharti Airtel recorded a loss of Rs 23,044 crore for the quarter ended September 30 due to Rs 28,450 crore provisions towards AGR.

Vodafone Idea on Monday said it will raise its mobile services tariffs from December 1, 2019 owing to the ongoing financial stress. “To ensure that its customers continue to enjoy world class digital experiences, Vodafone Idea will suitably increase the prices of its tariffs effective December 1, 2019,” Vodafone Idea said in a statement. Most mobile telephone service providers in India offer voice and data bundled plans, where the tariff rises progressively in line with the data bandwidth and speed, whereas voice calling is unlimited.

Vodafone Ideas tariff increase comes as the telecom firm posted a record loss of Rs 50,921 crore for the September quarter, owing to provision for the Supreme Court’s ruling on payment of AGR dues, even as ongoing brutal pricing war continued to hurt. In the year-ago period, the telco recorded a loss of Rs 4,947 crore. Even the other major telecom player Bharti Airtel recorded a loss of Rs 23,044 crore for the quarter ended September 30 due to Rs 28,450 crore provisions towards AGR.

The government last week sent notices to all the telecom operators and internet service providers to pay their license fee and spectrum usage charge dues to the government as per the definition of what constitutes adjusted gross revenue given by the Supreme Court in its order dated October 24, 2019. In addition, dismal Q2 earnings have also fueled the troubles for the past and existing telecom firms.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) Director General Rajan Mathews told PTI that the government should grant telecom companies a three-year moratorium followed by an extended timeline for payment of all statutory dues at easier interest rates, as the telecom sector is reeling under massive losses after the Supreme Court ruling on AGR liabilities. The telecom operators need “oxygen” and urged the government to take a call on debt restructuring of all the dues that telecom operators owe to the government. Shares of Vodafone Idea closed at Rs 4.47, up 0.79, or 21.47 per cent on NSE.