Vodafone Idea board to mull proposal for issuing debentures to vendor

Vodafone Idea will consider a proposal on Friday for issuing debenture securities that are convertible into equity shares to a vendor, according to an exchange filing by the company.

The announcement comes days after Indus Towers, one of its key vendors, had written the company to clear its dues or lose access to the towers by November end. Vodafone Idea, which leases several tower and rooftop locations from Indus Towers to run its network, owes about Rs 7,000 crore to it. In September, Vodafone Idea had said it was in talks with Indus Towers for softer payment terms which did not conclude.

“We wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, 21st October, 2022, inter-alia, to consider and evaluate a proposal for issuance of debenture securities convertible into equity shares on a preferential / private placement basis to a vendor, subject to regulatory and other statutory approvals as may be required, including approval of the shareholders of the Company,” Vodafone Idea said in an exchange filing.

In the filing, however, the company did not mention if it would issue debenture securities to Indus Towers or some other vendor. Apart from Indus Towers, the telecom operator also owes dues worth Rs 3,000 crore to another tower vendor American Tower Company.

According to some analysts, if Vodafone Idea is issuing securities to Indus Towers then it would give Bharti Airtel an indirect stake in the company. Currently, Bharti Airtel is the majority shareholder in Indus Towers with 47.76% stake, while Vodafone Group holds about 21% stake in the tower company.

“It does not make sense for Indus Towers to agree for convertible debentures, as it is bad for their cash flows,” an analyst said on the condition of anonymity.

Lately, Indus Towers has been facing some cashflow-related stress largely due to discounts for tower rental renewals which happened during the June quarter. The tower company even reported a sharp decline in its average tower rental to Rs 41,879 per installation per month in April-June, from Rs 47,148 in the preceding quarter.

Going forward, the company’s financial performance is dependent heavily on Vodafone Idea’s repayment of dues. As per earlier discussions, the telecom operator had committed to pay part of the amount to be billed till December 31, and 100% of these amounts billed thereafter.

Vodafone Idea has also been struggling to raise external funding for some time now. In 2020, the company’s board had approved a plan to raise Rs 25,000 crores but has only been able to raise close to Rs 5,000 crore so far that too from promoters.