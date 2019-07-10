Vodafone CEO takes $1.6 million bonus cut after share slide

Vodafone’s decision reflects growing scrutiny over high executive pay. (Reuters)

Vodafone Group Plc said it will cut long-term bonuses for its top two executives by a fifth after an investor advisory group took issue with the U.K. phone company’s remuneration plan. Chief Executive Officer Nick Read and Chief Financial Officer Margherita Della Valle voluntarily requested the reduction of their 2020 long-term share awards, the carrier said in a statement Wednesday. They asked for the cut to reflect the change in Vodafone’s share price, which has fallen about 14% this year after tumbling by around a third in 2018.

Read is giving up about 1.3 million pounds ($1.6 million) in stock, reducing his share bonus to about 5.1 million pounds, according to Bloomberg calculations based on current market prices.

The move heads off a potential showdown with investors at the company’s annual shareholder meeting on July 23. Institutional Shareholder Services, one of the most influential proxy advisers, had recommended that Vodafone shareholders reject the company’s remuneration report.

Vodafone’s decision reflects growing scrutiny over high executive pay. The CEO of U.K. builder MJ Gleeson Plc, Jolyon Harrison, stepped down last month after a dispute over remuneration. Abigail Disney, whose grandfather and great-uncle founded Walt Disney Co., earlier this year called CEO Bob Iger’s $65.6 million compensation package “insane.”

The Institutional Voting Information Service, a U.K. researcher that represents investors managing over 7.7 trillion pounds for their clients, updated its rating of Vodafone, from an amber to an improved blue, following the company’s announcement. ISS is working on an alert in the light of the new information from Vodafone, a spokesman said, declining to be more specific.

The threshold level of vesting is more than Read’s base salary of about 1 million pounds, ISS said in a report published July 8. Rival shareholder advisory group Glass Lewis also expressed reservations at the remuneration plans, though advised investors that the proposal was “supportable.”

A number of companies including Ocado Group Plc and Standard Chartered Plc are included in the Investment Association’s “Public Register,” which lists firms that report shareholder revolts of more than 20% on any of their resolutions. “We have seen a dramatic improvement in companies acknowledging shareholder dissent and committing to respond to it,” Andrew Ninian, a spokesman for the Investment Association, wrote in an email.