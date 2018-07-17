Vistara’s Ahmedabad-Bengaluru flight aborts take off after bird hit – Here is what happened

The flight UK 924 was scheduled to take off at 9.40 am but it was aborted after taxing following the bird hit. (Reuters)

A Vistara flight from Ahmedabad to Bengaluru, carrying 101 passengers, had to abort its take off this morning after a bird hit, officials said. All passengers were safe and were flown by another flight, they said. The flight UK 924 was scheduled to take off at 9.40 am but it was aborted after taxing following the bird hit. “One of our aircraft, operating flight UK 924 from Ahmedabad to Bengaluru, this morning encountered a bird strike during take-off run. The pilots rejected the take-off as per the Standard Operating Procedures to ensure (that) safety is not compromised,” a Vistara spokesperson said.

The aircraft underwent necessary inspections following the incident, which has been reported to the relevant authorities, the spokesperson added. The aircraft, after being grounded for close to 12 hours, was made airworthy again.