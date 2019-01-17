Vistara’s 4th-anniversary offer: Now, book flight tickets for just Rs 899; check routes, other details

Vistara ‘special 24-hour’ offer: The bookings are open from 00:01 hours of January 17, 2019, for travel between February 1, 2019, and September 18, 2019. (Reuters)

Vistara’s ‘fabulous 4th-anniversary’ offer: Tata-Singapore Airlines joint venture Vistara has come out with a ‘special 24-hour’ offer to celebrate its 4th anniversary with tickets selling for as low as Rs 899, all inclusive. The bookings are open from 00:01 hours of January 17, 2019, for travel between February 1, 2019, and September 18, 2019, the official website of the air carrier said. The interested customers can book the tickets either on the website or its app.

The ticket fares are available for all three classes of travel – economy, premium economy, and business class at discounts of up to 80 per cent, the airline said. In Economy Class, fares start at Rs 899, Premium Economy fares start at Rs 1,499, and Business Class at Rs 4,499 all, inclusive of taxes and fees.

“To celebrate four fabulous years of redefining air travel, we are delighted to announce a special 24-hour Sale with never-seen-before fares!” the airline said.

“While every sector and every class is on sale at capped sale fares, seats at these fares are limited and are available on a first-come, first served basis. These fares are all-inclusive, with no surprise fuel surcharges or taxes in addition to the stated fares,” it added.

About Vistara

Tata SIA Airlines Limited, operating as Vistara, is an Indian domestic airline based in Gurgaon with its hub at Indira Gandhi International Airport. The carrier, a joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines, commenced operations on 9 January 2015 with its inaugural flight between Delhi and Mumbai.

Note: Read the terms and conditions carefully before booking tickets.