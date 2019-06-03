Vistara will have its international flights, although a bit delayed

By: |
Published: June 3, 2019 12:42:40 PM

Vistara had previously ordered six Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft to deploy them on long-haul international operations.

vistara airlines will hire jet airways employees 100 jet employees and 400 cabin crew to be appointedRepresentative Image

Tata group’s premium airline Vistara is planning to launch international flights in the second half of this year, CEO Leslie Thng said at an event. “We see India as a growing market. We are here for the long term,” Leslie Thng said at an IATA meeting on Sunday in Seoul, news agency PTI reported. However, he didn’t divulge details. Vistara, a joint venture between the Tata group and Singapore Airlines, is also looking to expand its domestic operations. Vistara had earlier hoped for the launch of international flights last year but couldn’t go ahead with the plans as it didn’t get government approvals, Leslie Thng had earlier said at the CAPA Aviation Summit. The airline was granted government approvals to fly international routes in March 2019 and became the fifth airline in India to get the nod.

Vistara had previously ordered six Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft which will be delivered to the airline in between 2020 and 2021. The airline looks to deploy them on long-haul international operations. The company had also ordered some aircraft previously as well. The same shipment will be used for short and mid-term international operations along with domestic operations, Vistara had said in May 2019. Meanwhile, Financial Express Online has reached out to the carrier for further comments.

Domestic plans

With more than 22 planes in its fleet, the airline operates 120 daily flights across India. To further its penetration in the Indian Aviation industry, the airline had announced that it leased six aircraft — four Boeing 737-800 NG aircraft and two A320 neo planes. The company had called it the next phase of its growth. The airline had also got over 100 of Jet’s slots.

Speaking about the new additions, Vistara CEO had said that the decision of Vistara to operate Boeing aircraft will be economical for the airline. He also said that the choice was a “carefully evaluated one,” and will also help Vistara’s agenda to eventually take the carrier’s experience wider and deeper across markets in India, Leslie Thng had said in a statement, late in May 2019.

The airline had also said that despite its international plans, its a commitment to serve domestic market remains unwavering.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Vistara will have its international flights, although a bit delayed
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

NPA crisis: PSU banks staring at yet another spike in bad loans
Banking: Loan Loss
NPA crisis: PSU banks staring at yet another spike in bad loans
PSB banks bailout: Rs 2.5 lakh cr pumped in, yet Rs 4 lakh cr M-cap loss
PSB banks bailout: Rs 2.5 lakh cr pumped in, yet Rs 4 lakh cr M-cap loss
Allahabad Bank looks to recover Rs 2,000 crore bad loans per quarter
Allahabad Bank looks to recover Rs 2,000 crore bad loans per quarter
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
RAILWAYS DREAM RUN!
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
MG Hector bookings to officially commence from 4th June
MG Hector bookings to officially commence from 4th June
Ferrari SF90 Stradale breaks cover: Ferrari’s first production plug-in hybrid
Ferrari SF90 Stradale breaks cover: Ferrari’s first production plug-in hybrid
Kia SP2I compact SUV spied in final production guise: Could be named the Seltos
Kia SP2I compact SUV spied in final production guise: Could be named the Seltos
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition