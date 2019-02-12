Vistara Valentine’s Day offer: Now, grab up to 80% discount on flight tickets; check details

By: | Updated: February 12, 2019 3:48 PM

Vistara on Tuesday announced a 2-day Valentine's day sale offer using which flyers can grab discount up to 80 per cent on the economy class, premium economy class, and business class tickets.

The customers can book tickets till midnight of February 13, 2019 for travel between February 27 and September 18, 2019, the Tata-owned airline carrier said.

For the customers to avail discounts, the travel date should be at least 15 days from the date of booking for economy and premium economy class, it added. However, for booking made under business class, a gap of 7 days must exist between the booking date and travel date.

Under the sale offer, the flight fare begins Rs 899, inclusive of all charges and taxes. The airline also said that only a limited number of seats are available on a first-come-first-serve basis that are available for the reduced prices.

The Bagdogra-Guwahati route tickets can be booked at Rs 899. In addition, one can travel from Delhi to Mumbai in an economy class in just Rs 2,599 and in premium economy class for Rs 3,599.

Meanwhile, SpiceJet has extended its previous sale. With domestic flights starting at Rs 899, and International flights starting at Rs 3699, SpiceJet’s ongoing sale is valid for tickets booked till 14 February 2019. The travel period for the same is valid till 25 September 2019.

Note: Read terms & conditions carefully before booking tickets.

