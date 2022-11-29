scorecardresearch
Vistara to merge with Air India: Singapore Airlines

As part of the transaction, SIA will also invest Rs 2,058.5 crore in Air India.

Written by Reuters
Air India (File/PTI)

Singapore Airlines on Tuesday said Vistara will be merged with Tata group-owned Air India.

Tata group owns a 51 per cent stake in Vistara, and the remaining 49 per cent shareholding is with Singapore Airlines (SIA).

“This would give SIA a 25.1 per cent stake in an enlarged Air India group with a significant presence in all key market segments. SIA and Tata aim to complete the merger by March 2024, subject to regulatory approvals,” SIA said in a release. 

