Vistara signs codeshare pact with US-based United Airlines

Full-service carrier on Vistara on Tuesday announced a codeshare partnership with US-based United Airlines. Under this agreement, United will add 20 Vistara operated flights per day to different destinations on its network. A codeshare pact allows the airlines to book seats for its passengers on each other\u2019s flight. Indian carrier have been looking to enter into codeshare partnership with overseas carriers in order to expand their domestic and international reach. Recently budget carrier SpiceJet signed a codeshare pact with Emirates allowing passengers to take advantage of each other\u2019s network. Market leader IndiGo had signed its first codeshare partnership with Turkish Airlines in December last year. Read Also| What automakers plan to boost sales in rural India Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines joint venture Vistara is looking to ramp up operations since the grounding of country\u2019s largest full-service carrier Jet Airways in April. Its domestic market share stood at 4.7% in May. The airlines has 27 aircraft in its fleet and plans to launch international operations in the coming months. \u201cThe agreement enables United to codeshare on Vistara-operated Indian domestic flights and allows for customers of both carriers to earn and redeem\u00a0frequent flier miles,\u201d Vistara said in a statement. United currently operates direct flights to Delhi and Mumbai from New York. It will start direct services between San Francisco and Delhi from December this year.