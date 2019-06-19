Vistara signs codeshare pact with US-based United Airlines

By: |
Published: June 19, 2019 4:18:46 AM

Indian carrier have been looking to enter into codeshare partnership with overseas carriers in order to expand their domestic and international reach.

vistara flightVistara signs codeshare pact with US-based United Airlines

Full-service carrier on Vistara on Tuesday announced a codeshare partnership with US-based United Airlines. Under this agreement, United will add 20 Vistara operated flights per day to different destinations on its network. A codeshare pact allows the airlines to book seats for its passengers on each other’s flight.

Indian carrier have been looking to enter into codeshare partnership with overseas carriers in order to expand their domestic and international reach. Recently budget carrier SpiceJet signed a codeshare pact with Emirates allowing passengers to take advantage of each other’s network. Market leader IndiGo had signed its first codeshare partnership with Turkish Airlines in December last year.

Read Also| What automakers plan to boost sales in rural India

Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines joint venture Vistara is looking to ramp up operations since the grounding of country’s largest full-service carrier Jet Airways in April. Its domestic market share stood at 4.7% in May. The airlines has 27 aircraft in its fleet and plans to launch international operations in the coming months.

“The agreement enables United to codeshare on Vistara-operated Indian domestic flights and allows for customers of both carriers to earn and redeem frequent flier miles,” Vistara said in a statement. United currently operates direct flights to Delhi and Mumbai from New York. It will start direct services between San Francisco and Delhi from December this year.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Vistara signs codeshare pact with US-based United Airlines
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition
FinancialExpress_1x1_Imp_Desktop