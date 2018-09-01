Vistara Retrojet: See how full-service air carrier takes retro route to pay tribute to JRD Tata; pics inside

Vistara also shared pictures of its cabin crew in classic retro uniform to pay tribute to J.R.D Tata. (Image courtesy: Vistara twitter page)

Full-service carrier Vistara has turned retro. The TATA-Singapore Airlines joint venture on Saturday launched retro-themed VT-ATV aircraft (its 22nd aircraft) in order to pay tribute to JRD Tata, the founder of Tata Airlines and the country’s first commercial pilot. The airline unveiled VT-ATV, a special livery painted in retro color scheme, similar to that on the 1940s Tata Airlines DC-3 aircraft today. “The moment is finally here. Presenting VT-ATV, a special livery painted in retro color scheme, similar to that on the 1940s Tata Airlines DC-3 aircraft,” Vistara tweeted today.

Vistara also shared pictures of its cabin crew in classic retro uniform to pay tribute to JRD Tata. “Our flagship flights will also consist of a special menu with some of J.R.D Tata’s favorite dishes to tie the experience together,” company also tweeted.

Vistara CEO Leslie Thng said the retro-livery is a tribute to JRD Tata as well as celebrate 150 years of Tatas. “The livery recreates the one used in the 1940s by Tata Air Lines, India’s very first airline that was founded by JRD Tata. The aircraft also bears the registration VT-ATV that was originally used by a Tata Air Lines DC-3 aircraft,” Vistara said.

The A320 neo aircraft would make its first flight from the national capital to Mumbai on September 5, according to the airline.

Vistara, which began operations in January 2015, got its 20th aircraft in April currently own a 22-aircraft fleet. The airline can now start services to two overseas destinations.

(Image courtesy: Vistara twitter page)

Meanwhile, Vistara recently told Financial Express that it will fly international from October onwards. The new flights will be from New Delhi to Colombo in Sri Lanka and Phuket, an island off Thailand’s west coast.

An airline needs to own 20 aircraft for domestic operations so as to become eligible to fly on an international route under the new aviation policy. Vistara was planning to fly to Dubai, however, the quota under the India-Dubai bilateral is full, Financial Express reported citing sources.

(Image courtesy: Vistara twitter page)

The quota can be raised under a new policy. However, since Indian carriers are negotiating for better slots at Dubai airport, the entire matter is stuck.Launch of international flights in October makes sense for the airline as it is a good period for travel given that it is the festival period and is a small vacation time, according to travel trade experts.