title-bar

Vistara on full throttle to fill Jet Airways gap; orders six aircraft for immediate delivery

By: |
Published: May 24, 2019 5:24:43 PM

The airline already has an ongoing order for purchase and lease of 50 Airbus A320 neo and A321 neo aircraft, which will be delivered up to the year 2023.

vistara airlines will hire jet airways employees 100 jet employees and 400 cabin crew to be appointedVistara: Representative Image

Tata group’s Vistara airline has leased six aircraft for immediate addition to its fleet in order to fill the gap left in the aviation market after the grounding of rival Jet Airways, even as a much larger capacity expansion awaits. Tata-Singapore Airlines joint venture Vistara will fly in four Boeing 737-800 NG this month itself and two Airbus A320 neo aircraft later this year, and will deploy them “to meet the sudden drop in the capacity in the market”, it said in a statement, without naming Jet Airways. Earlier, the sudden grounding of Naresh Goyal founded airline had resulted in a severe flight crunch in the Indian aviation market.

Vistara will lease these six aircraft from global leasing firm BOC Aviation. The airline already has an ongoing order for purchase and lease of 50 Airbus A320 neo and A321 neo aircraft, which will be delivered up to the year 2023. Meanwhile, with the new aircraft announced today Vistara looks to accelerate growth in the domestic market. Vistara’s new additions, Boeing 737-800 NG and Airbus A320neo powered by CFM LEAP 1A engines, will cater to the market, which is still reeling under the stress caused by Jet Airways grounding.

Detour, not really

Vistara called the decision to induct different type of aircraft a well-evaluated one, which, it said will be viable, both commercially and economically. It is not for the first time that the Tata Group airline has departed from its all-Airbus A320 aircraft fleet strength. Vistara also has an ongoing order for delivery of six Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft.

In 2018, Vistara had also ordered a combination of purchased and leased aircraft from BOC with the total aircraft order number reaching up to 50. The delivery for the same is slated for 2019 and 2023. BOC will also deliver six Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft to Vistara between 2020 and 2021, for deployment on long-haul international operations. The previous order will be used for short and mid-term international operations along with domestic operations.

What is BOC?

Asia-based BOC Aviation is a global aircraft operating leasing company which is headquartered in Singapore. Formerly known as Singapore Aircraft Leasing Enterprise, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange-listed company also leased 20 of Vistara’s first A320 family aircraft in 2014. Vistara currently operates over 850 flights a week served by a fleet of 22 Airbus A320 aircraft.

The airline, which has employed around 500 employees of the embittered Jet Airways, now looks to scale up “in order to support the next phase of expansion of its domestic operations”. The premium carrier, which is eyeing international skies now, added that its focus to serve domestic passengers remains unwavered.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Jet AirwaysVistara
  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Vistara on full throttle to fill Jet Airways gap; orders six aircraft for immediate delivery
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition