Vistara on full throttle to fill Jet Airways gap; orders six aircraft for immediate delivery

Tata group\u2019s Vistara airline has leased six aircraft for immediate addition to its fleet in order to fill the gap left in the aviation market after the grounding of rival Jet Airways, even as a much larger capacity expansion awaits. Tata-Singapore Airlines joint venture Vistara will fly in four Boeing 737-800 NG this month itself and two Airbus A320 neo aircraft later this year, and will deploy them \u201cto meet the sudden drop in the capacity in the market\u201d, it said in a statement, without naming Jet Airways. Earlier, the sudden grounding of Naresh Goyal founded airline had resulted in a severe flight crunch in the Indian aviation market. Vistara will lease these six aircraft from global leasing firm BOC Aviation. The airline already has an ongoing order for purchase and lease of 50 Airbus A320 neo and A321 neo aircraft, which will be delivered up to the year 2023. Meanwhile, with the new aircraft announced today Vistara looks to accelerate growth in the domestic market. Vistara\u2019s new additions, Boeing 737-800 NG and Airbus A320neo powered by CFM LEAP 1A engines, will cater to the market, which is still reeling under the stress caused by Jet Airways grounding. Detour, not really Vistara called the decision to induct different type of aircraft a well-evaluated one, which, it said will be viable, both commercially and economically. It is not for the first time that the Tata Group airline has departed from its all-Airbus A320 aircraft fleet strength. Vistara also has an ongoing order for delivery of six Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft. In 2018, Vistara had also ordered a combination of purchased and leased aircraft from BOC with the total aircraft order number reaching up to 50. The delivery for the same is slated for 2019 and 2023. BOC will also deliver six Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft to Vistara between 2020 and 2021, for deployment on long-haul international operations. The previous order will be used for short and mid-term international operations along with domestic operations. What is BOC? Asia-based BOC Aviation is a global aircraft operating leasing company which is headquartered in Singapore. Formerly known as Singapore Aircraft Leasing Enterprise, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange-listed company also leased 20 of Vistara\u2019s first A320 family aircraft in 2014. Vistara currently operates over 850 flights a week served by a fleet of 22 Airbus A320 aircraft. The airline, which has employed around 500 employees of the embittered Jet Airways, now looks to scale up \u201cin order to support the next phase of expansion of its domestic operations\u201d. The premium carrier, which is eyeing international skies now, added that its focus to serve domestic passengers remains unwavered.