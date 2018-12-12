Vistara offer: Now, book flight tickets for just Rs 999; check routes, other details

By: | Published: December 12, 2018 11:18 AM

Vistara 24-hour offer: Tata-Singapore Airlines joint venture Vistara has come out with a '24-hour only' festive sale with tickets selling for as low as Rs 999.

Vistara 24-hour offer: Tata-Singapore Airlines joint venture Vistara has come out with a ’24-hour only’ festive sale with tickets selling for as low as Rs 999. The bookings are open from 00:01 hours of December 12, 2018, for travel between December 27, 2018 and  April 10, 2019, the official website of the air carrier said. The interested customers can book the tickets either on the website or its app.

The ticket fares are available for economy, premium economy, and business class at discounts of up to 80 percent, the airline said. In Economy Class, fares start at Rs 999, Premium Economy fares start at Rs 2,199, and Business Class at Rs  5,499 all, inclusive of taxes and fees.

“A minimum of fifteen days advance purchase is required for Economy and Premium Economy class bookings, and a minimum of three days advance purchase is required for Business Class.

Seats are limited and are available on first-come-first-serve basis. These fares are all-inclusive, with no surprise fuel surcharges or taxes in addition to the stated fares,” Vistara said.

About Vistara

Tata SIA Airlines Limited, operating as Vistara, is an Indian domestic airline based in Gurgaon with its hub at Indira Gandhi International Airport. The carrier, a joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines, commenced operations on 9 January 2015 with its inaugural flight between Delhi and Mumbai.

Note: Read the terms and conditions carefully before booking tickets.

