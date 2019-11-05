Vistara looks to increase fleet to 42 by March next year

Vistara CEO Leslie Thng

Vistara, a joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines, is looking to increase its fleet size to 42 aircraft by March 2020. The airline currently operates across 34 routes and about 200 flights a day, with a fleet of 26 Airbus A320 and nine Boeing 737 aircraft.

Last year, Vistara had ordered 50 Airbus aircraft, including the A320neo, to be delivered by 2023. Of these, the airline has already inducted three A320neo and expects to add six more by December 2019.

Vistara CEO Leslie Thng said, “Network expansion is one of our top business priorities at present and we are proud to have recorded significant progress on this front by adding 11 new destinations in India and abroad in the current financial year so far. With our fleet expansion, we will continue to grow our domestic and international network, including the commencement of medium- and long-haul international flights in 2020.” As of September, Vistara has 5.8% share of the domestic market. The airline carried 6.64 lakh passengers in September and has recently added new domestic routes including, Udaipur and Jodhpur.

Last month, the airline also announced that it would be launching flights to Japan and the US as a part of its code-share agreement with Singapore Airlines and SilkAir.

Vistara, which started operations in 2015, nearly doubled its losses in the financial year 2018-19 to over Rs 830.80 crore, against Rs 419.93 crore in FY 2017-18.