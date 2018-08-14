Vistara Freedom Fares Sale: Book tickets for as low as Rs 1,099; check how to get extra 5% cashback

The seats on offer are limited under Vistara Freedom Day Sale.

Vistara Freedom Fares sale: Air carrier Vistara is offering a huge discount on the booking of flight tickets with fares starting at Rs 1,099. The sale is up for 48 hours only, the official website of the airline said. For Economy Lite, the all-inclusive one-way fares begin at as low as Rs 1,099. For Economy Standard section, the flight tickets can be availed at Rs 1,399. The Premium Economy ticket prices start at Rs 2,499 and for Business Class, ticket prices begin at Rs 6,099.

In order to avail extra cashback of 5 percent on the booking made, flyers can book tickets on website of airline and mobile app using SBI credit cards. But, to avail this additional cashback, minimum transaction of Rs 4,000 is required which is subject to a maximum cashback of Rs 750 on each card. The additional cashback using SBI Cards will get credited to account of customers by October 30.

For Business Class travel between August 22 and October 10 of this year, bookings can be made from 00:01 hours of August 14 till 23:59 hours of August 15. For Economy and Premium Economy segments, bookings can be made between September 14 and October 10, 2018.

Under the Freedom Day sale, the seats on offer are limited and only available on first-come-first-serve basis, the airline said. The flight ticket prices are all inclusive and don’t carry extra fuel surcharges or other kind of taxes, the airline said on its official website.

The airline also said that the given sale is only valid on bookings made 30 days prior for Premium Economy and Economy Class (fare and travel applicable from 31st day). For Business Class, the sale is valid for booking made 8 days prior.